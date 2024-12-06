John Cena has a lot of veteran advice to give.

During his hiatus from WWE, former United States Champion Logan Paul has been the beneficiary of the veteran advice from “The Greatest of All-Time.”

“Another thing that [Jake Paul has] lived by and actually John Cena told me as well randomly, I shot him a text about something and he told me this, ‘Comparison is the thief of joy,'” Paul said on his latest IMPAULSIVE podcast. “I’ve never really understood it and I still don’t think I fully understand it, but it makes sense to me because I’m realizing something about myself and that’s like, I do compare myself to people in the sense that I’m competitive.”

Paul continued, “I use it as fuel to motivate me to do better, which has always worked for me, but I’m also wondering if maybe it is the thief of joy. While I am reaching these pinnacles, an I like happy doing it, am I doing this because I found that motivation inside me or did it come from an external source. Also, does it matter?”

