Logan Paul appeared as a guest on ESPN First Take on Tuesday morning.

During the appearance, The Vision member on WWE Raw spoke about what he has learned from Paul Heyman, how he feels the narrative of him being a part-time wrestler is dead, as well as his brother Jake Paul’s fight against Anthony Joshua from this past weekend.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On what he has learned from Paul Heyman: “What have I learned from Paul Heyman? I think a better question is what haven’t I learned from Paul Heyman. That guy is a wealth of knowledge. I spend every second I can with him backstage when we’re not wrestling, just learning the craft. He’s taught me a bunch. I can get into granular wrestling terms or I can keep it high level and the one thing that he’s definitely taught me is that with him by my side, I have someone on the executive team who can speak for me so I don’t have to make stupid decisions backstage where I would lose my job. Like attacking CM Punk because he pisses me off. Instead of doing that, I can just go to Paul Heyman, right? And he can talk to the executives and handle it professionally so, he keeps me in check and now I have a unit. I just don’t see how we’re gonna be stopped at all.”

On how he feels the narrative that he’s a part-time wrestler is dead: “Stop, stop, stop. These are haters. Haters gonna hate. It’s just the name of the game, you know? When you’re operating at the high level that my brother and I are, the haters come with it. I mean, statistically speaking, part-timer, I think the narrative’s dead. I’ve been showing up every single Monday for the past month and a half. I’ve wrestled in four out of the five times I was there. I won every single match so, everyone’s who’s yapping can now shut their trap because the narrative’s dead.”

On the outcome of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: “So, strictly from a logical point of view, I actually think it went down exactly as it was supposed to. I’m not sure anyone really thought that Jake (Paul) was gonna beat Anthony Joshua but, you have to understand, being his brother and in his close circle, he has this conviction that makes you believe and he has this ability to defy reality and morph it into his vision of how it’ll transpire that makes you think he’ll win… This was a logical conclusion to the fight. The two-time Olympian broke the influencer boxer’s jaw, like, okay, we could’ve wrote it in a story and it would have made sense. That said, I think he did amazing. I’m incredibly proud of him. I think it was a net positive. I think the world can see now how tough Jake Paul is, and how fearless he is and that is why he’s in the position he is because he has this delusional confidence that leads him to success and doesn’t care what people think and so as his brother, I was just shocked. I’m in the hospital with the guy and he’s like, ‘Yo, can you make this TikTok? Can you film this for me?’ He’s laughing and having a good time. The guy loves his job and he loves life and he loves putting himself in situations where people don’t think he’s gonna do the impossible and time and time again he does and I’m proud of him and I love him very much.”

On Jake Paul’s future: “I don’t know (when Jake Paul will fight again). I know we will see him back in the ring. I do know that his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, is going for Olympic gold in speedskating in February and so that’s our family’s and his number one priority right now which is supporting Jutta, because if we can add an Olympic gold medalist to the family, man, the Paul’s would be going crazy.”

In addition to the ESPN First Take appearance, Logan Paul spoke further about his brother Jake Paul’s double broken jaw knockout loss to Anthony Joshua on his own IMPAULSIVE podcast, where Jake himself appeared just hours after undergoing surgery on his face.

