Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins is set to take place on Night 1 of WWE’s WrestleMania 39.

Paul vs. Rollins was officially announced on this week’s RAW. Paul discussed the bout on his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast and revealed that it will be held on Saturday, April 1, which is his 28th birthday.

“Yeah, me versus Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, it’s going down,” Paul said. “It’s official. It’s going down, I got confirmation. Me vs. Seth Rollins… He’s been beefing with me… WrestleMania, April 1st, in Los Angeles on my birthday.

“He’s very good at what he does, he’s very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now, and for that reason, it’d be an honor to take him on at WrestleMania. I’m really happy with this match-up.”

As noted, Paul will return to RAW for the March 20 episode in St. Louis. This week’s RAW segment ended with Paul taking Rollins out, with an assist by The Miz, and then yelling, “bye bye, bitch!,” as he left the ring.

