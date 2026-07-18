What did Tom Brady’s five fingers say to Logan Paul’s face?

*Slap!*

More importantly, however, is what Logan Paul thought of the incident, which took place on stage at Fanatics Fest NYC this week in “The Empire State.”

Following the headline-grabbing incident from New York City on Friday afternoon, which saw Tom Brady slap Logan Paul in the face, the WWE Superstar and member of The Vision faction on Monday Night Raw surfaced via social media to share his thoughts on what ocurred.

“This happened [because] I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football,” Paul wrote via his official X account. “And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids.”

Paul added, “Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep.”

As noted, Logan Paul is currently on the sidelines recovering from triceps surgery, however he himself stated that he is ready to be cleared now while on ESPN First Take on Friday.