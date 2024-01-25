Big news from Logan Paul.

The celebrity personality and current WWE United States Champion revealed on Instagram that WWE has indeed renewed his contract, and that he will be a full-time performer going forward. Paul states that if he is going to do this full-time he needs to put in the effort, adding that he’s been training hard at the WWE Performance Center ahead of the Royal Rumble, where he defends his title against Kevin Owens.

That’s not all. Paul got into a physical altercation with Kevin Owens at the WWE PC ahead of their U.S. title clash. WWE posted the angle on its social media channels.

A fight broke out between #USChampion @LoganPaul & @FightOwensFight at the WWE Performance Center just days before their championship match this Saturday at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/9cpGbd08IO — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2024

Paul has been wrestling matches for WWE since WrestleMania 38. He holds victories over Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Ricochet.