Logan Paul believes a future match with Bad Bunny could become one of the biggest matches in professional wrestling history.

Bad Bunny first stepped into the WWE ring in 2021 and quickly earned praise from both fans and wrestlers for how naturally he adapted to the sport. His performances impressed many in the industry, including Paul, who admitted he was surprised by how smoothly the Grammy-winning artist transitioned into professional wrestling.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Paul explained that a match between the two could reach audiences far beyond the traditional wrestling fanbase.

“If Bad Bunny versus Logan Paul happened? I have no doubt it would be the biggest wrestling match of all time,” Paul said. “Hands down, without question. That match extends so far beyond the WWE universe.”

According to Paul, the crossover appeal between two global celebrities could help the match attract viewers who normally wouldn’t watch wrestling.

“It breaks all barriers of what people think wrestling is,” he continued. “You have the opportunity to capture a global audience in one match.”

Despite praising Bad Bunny’s ability in the ring, Paul made it clear he doesn’t view the musician as someone who could easily defeat him.

Paul also clarified that he isn’t announcing a match, noting that Bad Bunny’s busy career makes scheduling something like that uncertain.

“The thing about him is, he’s a busy guy, he’s a very busy guy,” Paul explained. “I don’t know what is on his agenda.”

Bad Bunny made his WWE debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37 and later competed in additional matches in 2022 and 2023. Although he has not wrestled since, interest in a return remains strong among fans and within the company.

If the opportunity ever arises, Paul believes a showdown between the two would not only be massive for WWE but could also attract attention from audiences around the world who might not typically tune into professional wrestling.