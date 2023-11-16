Logan Paul has a big supporter in Cody Rhodes.

The current reigning WWE United States Champion spoke about the American Nightmare during a recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast. Paul says that Cody always gives him words of encouragement when he wrestles for WWE and continues to be an all-around great guy. It is support like this that makes Paul love working for WWE.

Another person who has been so nice to me is Cody Rhodes. A great guy, he’s awesome. He gives me advice and helps me with words of encouragement and checks in on me. He’s an awesome dude. Triple H gave me kudos as well. It’s an awesome organization and I’m so happy to be a part of it, which is why I’m arrogant and parading [WWE US Title] around everywhere I go, I’m proud of it.

Paul recently revealed that he will be at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. The premium live event takes place from Perth, Australia. You can read about that here.

