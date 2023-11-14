Logan Paul discusses his recent matchup against Rey Mysterio.

Paul defeated the lucha-libre legend at Crown Jewel to capture the United States Championship, his first title since he started working for WWE back in 2021. At one point in the matchup Mysterio attempted a springboard moonsault, which looked as if he was going to fall directly on his neck. Fortunately, Paul caught Mysterio and they were able to push forward with the match without any other issues.

On the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul says he will happily take credit for saving Mysterio, but admits that the whole reason the botch almost happened was due to him standing too far back.

I’m going to come clean because I’ve seen all these positive headlines. ‘Logan saves Rey Mysterio.’ The Mexican community is going crazy, they’re praising me, saying I’m sort of hero. I’m like, ‘Dang, I’m getting recognized for something cool? I’ll take it.’ Then, I looked at the clip, upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio. I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn’t clear enough ground for the move. That’s what happened. I was too far back, he didn’t clear enough ground, we both made a mistake. I had to catch him, I had to catch him. I wasn’t going to not catch him. truthfully, while I like the headlines and I like getting gassed up, I was just doing my job. I’ll take the praise. The tough part is when I caught him, I was in like a spider-knee position. I have compromised knees, so maybe they could have snapped.

In a recent post on Youtube Paul mentioned that he would love to defend the United States Championship against the likes of Cody Rhodes and LA Knight. You can read about that here, or check out his Impaulsive episode below.

