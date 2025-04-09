Logan Paul isn’t impressed with someone’s list of accolades in WWE.

To the social media mega-star, they are all the same … stepping-stones for his own career.

During the latest video blog from his official YouTube channel, which was released on Wednesday afternoon, Paul shared his thoughts on WWE legend “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

“Here’s the truth bro, I don’t give a f**k about AJ Styles,” a blunt Paul stated. “He’s just another one of these Superstars that isn’t the best because he’s not me.”

Paul continued, “Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, legends just like you who I already beat. You’re just another stepping-stone just like I made all of your Superstar buddies.”

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul is expected at WrestleMania 41 on either April 19 or April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.