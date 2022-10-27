Verge Magazine recently conducted an interview with Logan Paul about his upcoming Crown Jewel showdown with Roman Reigns, with the Tribal Chief’s Undisputed Universal championship on the line. Paul discussed how he hopes to be able to wrestle for WWE in India and Australia, where he promises to kiss babies and deliver five-star frog splashes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would like to go to India and Australia:

“I’ve got two countries I’m looking at. I have not forgotten about you. I’m making the push. India. Australia. We’re coming hard, fast, strong. I love these countries. I’ve never been to either. I want to go, I want to put on a big show, and we’re launching PRIME there too, so I’ve got many reasons to go.

Hopes to wow those audiences with his charisma and frog-splashes:

“I’ll show up. We’ll do the meet and greets. I’ll kiss the baby’s heads. Jump off the top rope. Five-star frog splashes onto any opponents. Bring it on.”