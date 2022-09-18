Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel was made official during a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Paul is only focused on one man right now as he addressed his boxing future during the DAZN broadcast for the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17.

Paul was asked about possibly fighting in January, and he responded with “we’ll see” before saying he is currently focused on his fight against Roman Reigns. After that, Paul hinted that he could return to the boxing ring.