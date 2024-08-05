The WWE universe is about to witness another legal battle, though this one is purely for the storyline.

On Monday, Logan Paul shared a picture of what he claims to be an “official” legal complaint filed recently in the Northern District Court of Ohio. The former United States Champion asserts that he is suing LA Knight for the theft and damage of his PRIME-branded truck.

Paul is seeking compensatory damages along with attorney’s fees and costs. He is also demanding a jury trial.

“COMPLAINT AND DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL

Logan Paul, through his undersigned counsel and pursuant to Ohio Rev. Code §§ 2307.60 and 2307.61, files this Complaint and Demand for Jury Trial against Shaun Michael Ricker a/k/a “LA Knight” to hold him accountable for civil theft and the willful property damage he caused by stealing Mr. Paul’s PRIME truck and later using a metal pipe to destroy the truck’s driver-side window and damage the door frame and surrounding areas. In support of the claims herein, for which Mr. Paul seeks compensatory and exemplary damages and attorney’s fees and costs, and for which LA Knight has no viable defenses.”

Paul only shared the first page of the complaint against Knight.

The incident began when Knight drove off in Paul’s PRIME vehicle on SmackDown last Friday. He then brought the truck to SummerSlam the next day, where he smashed a window before heading to the ring for his match.