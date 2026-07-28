Logan Paul is confident that a WWE World Championship reign is only a matter of time.

Since joining WWE, Paul has challenged for the company’s top prize on multiple occasions, sharing the ring with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns in world championship matches.

While he has yet to capture the gold, “The Maverick” believes it’s only a matter of time before he reaches the top.

Speaking on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE (see video below), Paul made it clear that he has lofty ambitions for his WWE future.

“Look me in my eyes,” he said. “I want you to know this. Once I really do this sh*t and become WWE Champion and make billions inshallah, I’m going to say and do whatever the f**k I want. I’m going to be unshackled.”

N3ON questioned Paul’s confidence in eventually becoming WWE Champion, but Paul doubled down on his prediction, insisting that his rise to the top is inevitable.

“I’m going to, bro,” he said. “It’s inevitable. What am I doing here? I’m not just playing the game. I’m here to take over.”

Paul has come up short in previous world title opportunities, but based on his latest comments, he remains convinced that championship gold is in his future.