Logan Paul spoke about his big WrestleMania 38 in an exclusive with WWE shortly after last night’s show. The Youtube celebrity/boxer and the A-Lister secured their victory over the Mysterio family, but the celebration was short-lived as Miz dropped Paul with a Skull-Crushing Finale in a shocking betrayal. Highlights are below.

Says getting a win at WrestleMania is surreal:

“This is surreal, I cannot believe I got to share a ring with The Mysterios and also won the match. You know, this is my first win. I can no longer say I’m the world’s highest-paid loser. That was my thing.”

Comments on The Miz attacking him afterwards:

“I think it’s equivalent to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. I’m still processing why Miz betrayed me. To be honest with you, if I had to guess, he’s probably jealous. I was doing flips. I went off the top rope. I was doing cool shit. Quite simply, he’s obviously not capable of doing that. He’s older, he’s a little thicker. I’m nimble, I’m young, I’m spry. He just doesn’t have it like me and I think he got jealous and decided to turn on me.”

Sends a message to Miz:

“I mean, it’s bad. F**k you, Miz. F**k you so hard. Yeah, that’s it, f**k you.”

