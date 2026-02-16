Logan Paul just turned a record-setting purchase into an even bigger payday.

Five years after spending $5.275 million on a rare Pokémon card, the WWE star and social media megastar has flipped the investment for a staggering $16.492 million.

The card in question is the ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card, one of only 39 ever created for a Pokémon illustration contest in the late 1990s. It officially went under the hammer at Goldin auctions on Monday, closing at a number that stunned collectors and fans alike.

And yes, there was some extra flash involved.

The card was sold encased inside a custom, diamond-encrusted necklace, the very same one Paul famously wore to WrestleMania 38, along with his promise to personally hand-deliver it to the winning bidder.

After auction fees, it’s believed Paul cleared more than $8 million in profit on the deal. He later described the sale as “absolutely insane.”

Moments after the hammer dropped, a Guinness World Records official appeared onscreen to confirm that Paul had now sold the most expensive trading card ever at auction.

Not a bad return on investment.