As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, several WWE Hall of Famers will be in attendance at Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which is the premiere edition of WWE’s flagship show on Netflix.

Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels are scheduled to be at Monday’s show. As of this writing, there’s no word on whether they’ll be appearing live on-camera. But they will be at the show.

As far as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is concerned, there’s no word on whether he’s scheduled to be there.

As we previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H are already in Los Angeles for the show.

Finally, WWE has announced that Logan Paul will be appearing on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Women’s World Championship – Last Woman Standing Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* John Cena’s retirement tour begins.

* Logan Paul returns.

* The Rock returns.

The Sandman says he doesn’t have a WWE Legends deal.

During a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, the ECW Original was asked whether he’s under a Legends deal with WWE. He said,

“I don’t have a Legends Deal. No, I didn’t … you didn’t want one, but I never heard somebody say anything good about that Legends Deal. But they didn’t even ask me. I don’t care anyway.”

The Sandman continues to work on the independent scene. He recently competed at MCW’s ‘Autumn Armageddon’ event in November.