Logan Paul is giving fans an inside look at his recovery process following recent triceps surgery.

The WWE Superstar and social media megastar took to X this week to post a new video documenting what he described as a “day in the life of WWE’s most injured superstar,” offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his rehabilitation journey (see video below).

The video follows Paul through various aspects of his daily routine as he continues recovering from the injury.

Among the footage were close-up shots of the significant bruising around the affected area, as well as the stitches from the surgical procedure.

It wasn’t exactly a pretty sight.

Paul also showcased some of the physical therapy work he has already begun as part of the recovery process, giving fans an idea of the effort required to get back to full strength after a serious injury.

During the video, Paul explained that this type of injury generally carries a lengthy recovery period.

According to him, wrestlers dealing with a torn tricep can expect to be sidelined for approximately six months before being cleared to return to in-ring competition.

While no official timetable has been announced for his WWE comeback, Paul’s latest update suggests he still has a significant road ahead before stepping back inside the squared circle.

During his initial post surgery reaction, Logan Paul explained why he owes CM Punk an apology.

An average day with no tricep pic.twitter.com/mP8ZdSsqJE — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 9, 2026