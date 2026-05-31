Logan Paul continues to document his recovery process following the injury that is expected to sideline him for the foreseeable future.

After recently revealing that he underwent surgery to repair a torn tricep suffered at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, Paul has now provided fans with another look at his rehabilitation journey.

The social media star and WWE performer shared a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories, giving followers an update on the condition of his injured arm. One image showed noticeable yellow and red bruising around the tricep area, a sign that the healing process is underway (see photo below).

Paul also posted a video reflecting on how dramatically things can change following a major injury. Comparing his recent accomplishments to his current limitations, he joked about the challenges he’s facing during recovery.

*”Crazy how I went from body slamming 300 pound dudes to barely being able to bounce a ball,”* Paul wrote. *”Life comes at you fast kids.”*

The update comes just days after Paul first informed fans that he had undergone surgery for the torn tricep. At the time, he indicated that the injury would keep him out of action for “months.”

While recovery timelines for a torn tricep can often range anywhere from six to nine months, Paul has remained optimistic that he’ll be able to return to action ahead of that typical timeframe.

For now, however, it appears the WWE star is focused on healing up and documenting the process along the way.