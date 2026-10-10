Logan Paul finally found the shiny Onix he had been hunting in a Pokémon game, telling viewers the search took 7,068 encounters across two days and 15 hours. The WWE wrestler showed the catch in a new YouTube vlog and said he intends to evolve it into a shiny Steelix during an October 29 livestream.

The gaming pursuit ran alongside Paul’s WWE commitments, which interrupted an earlier stretch of the hunt. Paul has long shared his interest in Pokémon with his audience, including the sale of his Pikachu Illustrator card earlier this year.

“7,068 encounters, 2 days, and 15 hours. Oh my God, chat. Now we got to catch him.”

After the catch, Paul named the Onix Avery in memory of a young Pokémon fan. He then explained that finding the Pokémon was only part of what he wanted to do with it.

“The reason why I took 2 and 1/2 days and over 7,000 encounters to get this Pokémon, this is half the battle. We’re not even there yet. I need to evolve shiny Onix into shiny Steelix, the gold titan. He’s one of the coolest shinies in the world. I have all the materials. I need a link cable and a trade partner. I have the Metal Coat. I just need to trade them. And guess what? I’m going to do it live on my YouTube channel in front of the entire world on October 29th while we break open not one but two Legendary Collection boxes of Pokémon.”

Paul presented the evolution and the card opening as plans for that livestream. The video documents the Onix catch; it does not show the proposed Steelix evolution taking place.

Source: Logan Paul Vlogs.