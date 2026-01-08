Logan Paul is making it clear that his WWE run is no longer a side project.

On a new episode of his YouTube vlog that premiered this week, Paul revealed that he has officially signed a new long-term contract with WWE and now considers himself a full-time wrestler. While he did not disclose the length of the deal or outline his exact schedule, Paul left little doubt about how he views his status moving forward.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with the WWE seconds ago. So, I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths,” Paul said.

Paul went on to say he’s fully locked in for the year ahead, both inside and outside the ring.

“Your boy’s going to be working. I’m excited to get the year started. 2026, man — I want to hit it hard. I want to become the best wrestler I can be. Become the best husband, father, and business partner I can be. Let’s go, baby. I’m excited.”

April will mark four years since Paul made his WWE debut, a run that has seen him steadily take on a more prominent role on television. He is currently aligned with The Vision, the Paul Heyman-managed faction that also includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Paul made it clear that he sees big things ahead for the group.

“I’m excited to absolutely take over the WWE alongside The Vision and Paul Heyman,” Paul said in his vlog. “The future is looking bright, and I could not be more pumped to be me.”

This is not just a storyline commitment, either.

In addition to his in-ring role, Paul’s broader relationship with WWE continues to expand, with his Impaulsive podcast now part of the WWE & Fanatics podcast network.

If Paul has his way, the “part-time” label is officially a thing of the past.

MORE RECENT WWE NEWS: Backstage News On WWE Grooming SmackDown Superstar To Be “The Next Heath Slater”