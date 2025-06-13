– Near the end of his latest weekly Logan Paul Vlog on his YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Logan Paul announced that he has signed a deal for a new collaboration with WWE on a WWE x Logan Paul collectibles line.

– Busted Open Radio released the full video segment of Ron Killings ‘crashing’ the show to respond to Bully Ray’s comments about his character transformation on this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, which saw the former R-Truth cut his hair off live on the show.

– As the ongoing drama continues to unfold within The Judgment Day between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, WWE felt it was a good time to look back at the many battles for power within The Judgment Day on the latest installment of their weekly digital series, “WWE Playlist.”

– The American Gladiators reboot for Prime Video hosted by The Miz, and featuring known wrestling stars such as Wardlow, Rick Boogs, Kamille and Jessie Godderz as the Gladiators, officially began filming today. There is no official debut date for the show, however it will begin airing at some point later in 2025.