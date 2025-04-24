– Scheduled for today’s episode of WWE Main Event are the following matches:

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. The Creed Brothers

– The audio from the Roast of WrestleMania 41 with Tony Hinchcliffe private special from this past weekend has leaked online. After outlets began sharing the link on YouTube, the video was pulled due to a copyright strike by WWE. Regardless, the complete audio of the show was recorded and is being shared. If you want to hear it bad enough … it’s out there. Happy hunting!

– Logan Paul has released his weekly vlog on his wildly popular YouTube channel. His 23.6 million subscribers were treated to a new video on Wednsday which features a ton of content from Paul’s big WrestleMania 41 Weekend. In the video, the former WWE United States Champion claims he suffered a broken back during his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.