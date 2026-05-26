Logan Paul is expected to be sidelined for several months following an injury suffered at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the situation has now created major questions surrounding the WWE Tag Team Championship picture on RAW.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that Paul suffered a torn triceps during the premium live event over the weekend.

WWE also aired a replay of the apparent injury moment from the match.

The fallout from the injury continued backstage later in the show in a segment involving Austin Theory and Paul Heyman.

Theory approached Heyman while holding one of the WWE Tag Team Championship belts, seemingly under the impression that Logan’s injury could affect the title situation moving forward.

However, Heyman quickly shut down any uncertainty and made it clear that “The Vision” are still recognized as the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

Heyman then revealed that Bron Breakker would now be joining the group alongside Theory.

Theory appeared thrilled by the announcement and even hugged Heyman, who responded by telling him, “I did it for you.”

The segment then took a more serious turn, as Theory vowed revenge against everyone responsible for injuring Logan Paul. Heyman responded by telling him that he knows exactly what he needs to do tonight, and who he needs to do it to.

His first victim was Joe Hendry, whom Theory brutally attacked in the next segment on the show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.