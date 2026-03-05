‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is better in the ring bell-to-bell than Logan Paul.

That is, according to WWE 2K26, anyways.

During his latest weekly YouTube Vlog (see video below), The Vision member in WWE and social media influencer spoke about his issue with ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s WWE 2K26 rating being higher than his.

“Jey Uso got a 91? [The entrance] is all he has,” Paul said. “His entrance is a 91, but as far as wrestling, bro, what are we talking about?”

Paul explained that being in the top five highest ratings in the video game is nice, but feels he deserves better.

And he’s determined to get better the night time around.

“91 and me as a 90? Talking to me like I’m in the top five and that’s a good thing,” he said. “Bro, top five? Number five? That’s crazy bro. I’m gonna take this as motivation and I’m gonna work harder.”

Watch the complete episode of Logan Paul’s latest YouTube Vlog via the media player embedded below.