– WWE has begun churning out some of the content that will air as part of the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN pre-show leading into tonight’s WWE WrestlePalooza premium live event. First up is Corey Graves’ sit-down interview with CM Punk and AJ Lee ahead of their showdown against fellow married WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

– Also added to WWE’s YouTube ahead of tonight’s WWE on ESPN Era-starting WrestlePalooza special event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. is a special feature with Michael Cole dedicating the historic start of the WWE and ESPN partnership to all those in the WWE Universe who have worked tirelessly to grow the world of wrestling.

– As noted, WWE released the WrestlePalooza cold open featuring Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque earlier today as well.

– Logan Paul reacted to Brock Lesnar trashing the PRIME Hydration Station during WWE SmackDown this past Friday night in Toledo, Ohio. “Mad disrespectful,” Paul wrote via X as the caption to a clip of Lesnar’s PRIME Hydration Station trashing. He added, “I’ll be watching Cena beat Lesnar tonight at WrestlePalooza on the ESPN app.”