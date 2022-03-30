Celebrity boxer/personality Logan Paul recently spoke with DAZN to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, where Paul teams up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he feels to be competing at WrestleMania 38:

“It’s crazy. There’s gonna be 100,000 people watching me wrestle in a speedo. I asked my fans on Instagram. They want me to wear a speedo, so I think I’m gonna try to get that done. I’ve never done it before professionally. I’m with legends in the ring. These guys have been doing it forever; The Miz and The Mysterios. It’s just another one of those things (where) I’m just gonna close my eyes, work as hard as I can, dive in and immerse myself into this art form.”

Says sometimes he gets nervous when working WWE:

“Sometimes I go in there, and it’s I never don’t have fun, but sometimes I’m really nervous. Sometimes I go in there like 100 percent and just (be) like, ‘F— it’, (and be) carefree. But just like anything, it’s a new thing that I’m doing that I’m not accustomed to in front of a ton of people. There’s a learning curve with it. I’m in it, you’re watching it, and we’ll see how it develops.”