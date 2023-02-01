Logan Paul and Ricochet had a viral moment on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble.

During the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, they did a double springboard clothesline spot. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

The spot:

“The move, we both do a springboard…when this move was pitched to me, I was like, ‘is that possible?’ Generally, when I have that reaction, it’s a good thing because if it is (possible), it’s incredible. I don’t think it’s been done before. The wrestling purists will perhaps come down on me for this, but I don’t think it’s been done before, which is what I like to do. I like to chase those moments that are really fresh and create that social media buzz. Mid-air, me and Ricochet clothesline the shit out of each other at 1000 miles an hour and then, when we landed, because we’re falling from seven, eight feet, I crawl out of the ring, I have some time there to sit on the edge. Someone gave me PRIME, shoutout to that person. Got back in the ring and managed to finish it.”

