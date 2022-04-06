During the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast celebrity boxer/Youtuber Logan Paul spoke about his experience at last weekend’s WrestleMania 38, where he and The Miz defeated The Mysterios in tag team action. Highlights are below.

How wrestling is electric, but painful:

“It is electric. When there is someone you love in that ring, and doing those moves, like by the way, I didn’t practice like any of those moves. That surface is hard, it is not bouncy, it is not a trampoline. There is no give. It is plywood. It’s wood. So everyone’s like ‘Wrestling’s fake’. Shut the f— up, that s— hurts. I am sore. The left side of my body kills me right now. Those are real slams, and they hurt. You can’t, in practice even, do those moves because you’re gonna compromise your body ahead of the match.”

On performing the Three Amigos to Rey Mysterio during his Mania 38 match:

“So you can do it on a crash pad as many times as you want, but when I hit, it’s called the Three Amigos, three suplexes in a row. Rey had done it earlier in the match and it was a callback to Eddie Guerrero and his whole shimmy, so it was a little disrespectful that I did his move that he just did. I had never practiced a suplex like that. I threw both my legs up, I’m f—— airborne. On the second one, bro, my head snapped back. For sure, I go, I just got a concussion. I’m looking up at the lights at the lights at the Dallas stadium. I’m like oh no, whatever dude, it’s WrestleMania.”

On the energy of pro-wrestling crowds:

“The adrenaline is crazy. The crowd’s going nuts. Something about the energy for a wrestling event and a boxing match is so different. Wrestling’s more fun. I don’t have a WWE fan base. And I think that’s why they like me here. I believe part of my value comes in bridging the gap between mainstream and this WWE world, and I can kind of [bring them together]. And if I do end up getting more involved, I would love to help bridge that gap with creativity. I think there’s a way to make it some sort of mainstream viral cultural phenomenon with WWE. I had so much fun. and also, man, I wanna be humble and I will, but I’m good at this. I’m actually good at it. I realized, my whole life, I’ve been throwing my body off of things, I’m flexible. I do these stunts.”

