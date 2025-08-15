Congratulations are in order for Logan Paul.

The former WWE United States Champion tied the knot, getting married to Nina Agdal at a ceremony held in Italy. Among those in attendance at the ceremony were Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, and his “Impaulsive” podcast co-host Mike Majlak.

Jake Paul captioned a video he shared via Instagram Stories, “I’ve seriously been crying.”

Our best wishes and congratulations to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal-Paul on their nuptials.

Logan Paul vs. John Cena is scheduled as one of the co-main events at the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event scheduled for August 31, 2025 in France.