The lineup for the April 28 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

Ahead of the near three-hour Monday night red brand program, which emanates from Kansas City, Missouri and airs live via Netflix, it has been announced that Logan Paul will have a special message during the show.

Previously announced for the second episode of WWE Raw since WrestleMania 41 on 4/28 is SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepping in as the special Raw G.M. for the night, WWE Raw color-commentator Pat McAfee will address GUNTHER’s actions on last week’s show, Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez will take place, Becky Lynch will explain her attack of Lyra Valkyria, and Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman will be in the building.

