We noted before how Logan Paul recently revealed that his WWE contract is up at WrestleMania 39, where he will face Seth Rollins on Saturday night, which is also Paul’s 28th birthday. You can click here for Paul’s comments on the contract expiring.

In an update, Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani this week and confirmed the contract expires on April 1, but indicated that he may re-sign with the company. Paul was asked if there’s any chance this will be the end for him in WWE.

“I feel like it’s unlikely,” Paul said. “I’m a good employee.”

Paul added that the subject of a new WWE contract has been brought up, but he does not have a new deal yet. Paul said “of course” he’d like to continue working with WWE. Paul was also asked if he likes going year-to-year or if he’d like to sign a longer contract.

“So this was a topic my manager and I were talking about,” Paul said. “My life moves so fast and I don’t know what my stock will be in a year, and so it seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than year-long contracts, right? I don’t know, what’s going to happen in a year? Last year, at this time, I had no idea I was going to be a full-time — or even like almost full-time — wrestler as like a staple of my career. And now I am. I mean, let’s be honest bro, they’re going to fucking renew my contract. I mean, like come on. It’d be silly not to.”

Paul, who said he does want to renew, also said he is proud of what he did in his rookie year with WWE, as far as the moments go, and he really likes being a part of the company.

“I feel like I am in a unique position where I can create memories that last a lifetime for viewers. And that’s significant. That feels cool, and I get to do it again this weekend,” he said.

Paul also revealed that he will have new theme music at WrestleMania.

WWE announced in June 2022 that Paul had signed a multi-match deal, good for an undisclosed number of Premium Live Event matches into 2023. He made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, where he and The Miz were defeated by The Mysterios. Paul then defeated Miz at SummerSlam last July, and came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. Paul returned at the Royal Rumble this past January, where he began the feud with Rollins and had a viral moment with Ricochet.

There’s still no word yet on if WWE wants to sign Paul to another contract, but it’s no secret how he has impressed many people, including WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.