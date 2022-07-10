Famed personality and new WWE signee Logan Paul released a new video on his Twitter account earlier today calling out The Miz, who Paul teamed with up at this year’s WrestleMania 38 before the A-lister hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale afterwards.

Miz has been telling the WWE Universe that he and Paul were going to team up once again at SummerSlam, but Paul has plans of revenge. In his post he states:

“Miz, I don’t know what to tell you. I’m not confused about what I said. I’m definitely not going to change my mind based on what The Miz said. I don’t want to be your partner. I don’t want anything to do with you. In fact, I said it when I signed my WWE contract, and I’ll say it again now so you can read my lips; I’m coming for you Miz, at SummerSlam. Understand?”

Paul first appeared for WWE on night two of WrestleMania 37. His performance at Mania 38 wowed fans and WWE higher-ups, who officially signed the young Paul to a contract last week. See his post below.