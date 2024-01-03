Why does Patrick Mahomes have the WWE United States Championship as seen in the photo above?
Logan Paul traded it to him!
The WWE U.S. Champion released a video via his Instagram page on Wednesday that showed him make a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs player in the NFL for the United States Championship in exchange for one of his Super Bowl rings, as well as a bottle of Lemonade PRIME.
Check out the video below.
Logan Paul traded the #WWE United States Championship (and a Lemonade Prime) for one of Patrick Mahomes' #SuperBowl rings.
Mahomes recently became a spokesman for Prime.
— WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 3, 2024