“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has integrity.

His legacy is not for sale.

Not even for $1,000,000.

During the latest episode of his wildly popular IMPAULSIVE podcast, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul spoke about making “Stone Cold” Steve Austin a $1,000,000 offer to wear the PRIME bottle mascot suit at WrestleMania 41.

“Bro, we offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle,” Paul said. “He didn’t do it. Instead he ran a poor woman over with an ATV.”

Paul continued, “We offered him a million, we were like, ‘Bro, do you wanna get in this bottle?’ I don’t think he considered it for a second. Imagine the face reveal though. You open the Prime bottle and it’s f**king Stone Cold. He could’ve done anything, which is why I think it would have worked ultimately. Maybe one year. I’m just saying bro.”

