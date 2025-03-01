On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae attempted to disrupt Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton, but things didn’t go as planned.

Stratton was set to face Chelsea Green after Green and Piper Niven interrupted the opening segment with Stratton and Stratus. Jax and LeRae later interfered in the match, attacking Stratton and Stratus, but the two managed to fight them off. The rivalry will continue at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, where Stratton and Stratus will face Jax and LeRae.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, most of the participants in the men’s Elimination Chamber match faced off, with Logan Paul standing out for trolling the crowd during his entrance.

Drew McIntyre interrupted a hype video for John Cena, accusing Cena of hypocrisy for using his status to get into the Elimination Chamber match and promising to “bury” him. Damian Priest then joined, followed by Seth Rollins and CM Punk, with each delivering promos aimed at each other.

Cena’s music played, but Logan Paul appeared instead, mocking Cena as a “celebrity wrestler” and taking shots at McIntyre, Priest, Rollins, and Punk. The tension peaked when Punk confronted Paul, who fled the scene.

The Wyatt Sicks have continued to show interest in Alexa Bliss despite being absent from WWE programming for a while.

After moving to WWE SmackDown, they have yet to make an official appearance. However, they have been teasing their presence since Bliss returned at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bliss hit Roxanne Perez with an Abigail DDT and the Wyatt Sicks’ logo glitched into the broadcast.

THE WYATT SICKS ARE COMING FOR ALEXA BLISS!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Hv1XXCkFDL — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 1, 2025

As of this writing, there is no word on when The Wyatt Sicks will return to WWE programming.

And finally, LA Knight earned a shot at the WWE United States Title on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. He won a Triple Threat match against Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes. Fatu took out Hayes with an impaler DDT and a jumping moonsault, but Knight then pulled Fatu out of the ring and pinned Hayes to secure the victory, earning himself a future title opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura.