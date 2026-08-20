Logan Paul appears to be making good progress in his recovery from a torn triceps.

Paul suffered the injury during an episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in May and was forced to undergo surgery. As part of his rehabilitation, Paul recently traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to visit Champion Sports Medicine.

Kevin Wilk, co-founder of the physical therapy facility, shared a photo with Paul on social media on Thursday and provided a positive update on his recovery (see photo below).

“Great to see Logan Paul [and] work with him,” Wilk wrote. “This guy is a Beast! He’s looking great after his injury [and] surgery.”

Wilk added that Paul is already anxious to get back inside the squared circle.

“And he’s eager to get back in the WWE ring [and] he said to ‘kick some [ass]’ Soon! Watch out WWE Superstars & Tom Brady!”

Despite the injury, Paul has continued to appear on WWE programming while recovering. In a recent vlog, Paul acknowledged that he was still “very much injured,” but said the healing process was moving quickly.

Paul has also undergone platelet-rich plasma treatment as part of his recovery process. No timetable has been announced for his in-ring return.