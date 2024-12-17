Could 2025 bring Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor in the sport of the sweet science of boxing?

Apparently there are preliminary talks currently ongoing for such a bout.

Former UFC double champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor surfaced on social media on December 17 to respond to rumors of an Octagon return against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, and mentioned that there is talk of a boxing exhibition against Logan Paul.

“The rumors of a bout with [Ilia Topuria] are false,” McGregor wrote via X. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.”

McGregor continued, “I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

Logan Paul recently claimed he is “retired” from WWE now that he is a father. He was at the WWE press event at Netflix Headquarters back on December 3, and is being advertised for the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event scheduled for this Wednesday, December 18.