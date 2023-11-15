Logan Paul has proven himself as a wrestler and entertainer in WWE, now he wants to prove himself as a daredevil.

The current United States Champion spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast, where he claimed that he is looking to do some high-risk stuff similar to moves that Jeff Hardy or Mick Foley use to hit in their primes.

I want to keep going harder. That’s my thing and potentially my problem. I want to go to the top rope the next time and want to jump off the top rope. Two luchadors, one on the front, one on the back. It’s something that I can do in the WWE because, while I don’t have the experience of my peers, I’d like to go to the PC [Performance Center] and start training, maybe make some more appearances on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, so I can get that respect and maybe get that experience, even though I am late to the game, I’m extremely late. The one thing I can do, and am excited to do, is anything risky. I’m ballsy. I don’t give a fuck, I will send it. I love entertainment. I will close my eyes and just go. That can be risky, and I have to be reeled in sometimes by the producers and the people at WWE, but I’m trying to do some Mick Foley-type off the top the cage onto a table from 30-feet high, Jeff Hardy type-shit swanton bomb. That’s what I want to do, and I want to do it with the endeavor or pursuit of getting more belts. Do I become tag team champion with Dominik Mysterio? Could be fun. Two heels, two people the audience loves to hate. I like Dom.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Paul spoke about his victory over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and how he saved the lucha-libre legend’s life during their bout. You can read his thoughts on that here.

