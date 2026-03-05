Logan Paul says the dismissal of the lawsuit tied to his CryptoZoo project is only the beginning of his legal fight, warning that critics who continue to call him a scammer could eventually face consequences in court.

The lawsuit related to the CryptoZoo project was dismissed by a federal judge in late 2025, something Paul has repeatedly pointed to as proof that the failed venture was never intended to deceive investors. Now, he says he plans to challenge the narrative surrounding the controversy more aggressively.

While appearing on the Iced Coffee Hour podcast on March 3, 2026, Paul addressed criticism he believes has been unfairly directed at him. When asked what accusations about him bother him the most, he immediately pointed to claims that he scammed investors.

“To put this as bluntly as possible, any inclination that I’m a scammer — that is patently false,” Paul said. “Unfortunately, I’m in a position where the only way to prove that is in a courtroom, which I intend to do sooner rather than later.”

Paul argued that online commentary and social media narratives have contributed to what he believes is a distorted view of the situation. According to him, legal proceedings may ultimately be the only way to resolve the debate.

He also pushed back against the idea that a business failure automatically means the people involved acted with bad intentions. Paul said he builds projects because he enjoys the process, not simply because of the money they might generate.

“The businesses that I build are started with nothing but the best intentions,” he explained. “If it’s not abundantly clear, I’m not chasing money. I like building things, and money just happens to be a byproduct of what I make.”

Paul acknowledged that not every venture succeeds, but insisted that failure and fraud are very different things.

“It doesn’t always work out,” he said. “There’s a misconception that if something doesn’t work out in a business setting, it means you had bad intentions. That’s not necessarily true.”

He then directed a warning toward online creators and commentators who continue to accuse him of scamming people, suggesting that repeated claims could eventually lead to defamation disputes.

“When you lie over and over again, video after video, time and time again, and you know you’re lying, eventually you may find yourself being held accountable in a court,” Paul said.

With the CryptoZoo lawsuit now dismissed and Paul signaling potential legal action against critics, the controversy surrounding the project may not be over just yet. The influencer and WWE star made it clear that he intends to defend his reputation through legal channels if necessary.