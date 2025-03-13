Logan Paul claims he was legitimately bothered by his hometown fans in Cleveland, Ohio booing him during his recent WWE Raw on Netflix appearance in the city.

The former WWE United States Champion spoke about this during the latest episode of his popular IMPAULSIVE podcast.

“It bothered me,” Paul admitted. “There is a guy named Bruce Prichard. Legend. Went to Cleveland. Walked out and everyone f**king booed me. In my hometown. I went backstage to Bruce and was like, ‘Do they understand that I could get out of that ring and pull any single one of them out and beat the f**king shit out of them? Anyone. Any age, gender, form.’ It hurt my feelings.”

Paul continued, “Booed in my hometown. He made a comment about Cleveland, ‘It is Cleveland. What is this place?’ I was upset. Something happened where, a flip was switched and I realized how much power there was in being able to puppeteer and really artfully manipulate the crowd to play on the exact emotion you want them to feel or not. It’s a dance, and sometimes they are f**king with me and are booing me out the building so it’s harder to get through my promos. Other times, I diss their favorite superstar or city. I found so much pleasure in it. Truthfully, at this point, I can never imagine being a babyface. I have no interest in it. I am in my pocket at the moment. I love it.”

