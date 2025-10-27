Logan Paul is serious about his future in WWE.

At least that’s what his longtime friend and IMPAULSIVE podcast co-host Mike Majlak says.

TMZ Sports caught up with the podcast personality and asked about “speculation” regarding Logan Paul stepping back into the ring.

Not the WWE ring.

The boxing ring.

According to Majlak, whatever speculation is going around is not true.

At all.

Majlak told the celebrity-gossip media outlet that the rumors are untrue.

“Hey, so there’s speculation,” the TMZ Sports interviewer began. “Do you think Logan will ever box again?” Majlak responded, “Absolutely not.”

He then went on to make it clear that Logan Paul’s future is entirely in WWE.

“I think he’s gonna … I think he’s going to WWE wrestle for the rest of his life,” he said. “And that’s it.”

Mike Majlak then pointed out the obvious, which is that Jake Paul, not Logan, is the Paul brother to expect to see engaging in the sport of the ‘sweet science.’

“His brother’s the boxer,” he said. “Jake’s the boxer.”

Logan Paul’s last match in WWE took place nearly two months ago, when he lost to John Cena in one of Cena’s final matches on his year-long ‘The Last Time Is Now’ retirement tour. The bout took place at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event back on August 31 at RAC Arena in Western Australia.

Paul tied the knot, marrying longtime girlfriend and the mother of his child, Nina Agdal, at a wedding ceremony that took place on August 15 in Italy (see video here), just two weeks before his Crown Jewel bout with Cena.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Logan Paul’s WWE status continue to surface.