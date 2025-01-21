The lineup for the fourth episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is already starting to take shape.

During the January 20 episode of WWE Raw in Dallas, Texas, a big championship contest and additional announcements were made regarding next week’s show on January 27 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Announced for the 1/27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is the debut of Logan Paul on the red brand, as well as an appearance by Atlanta’s own “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Additionally, WWE has announced The War Raiders duo of Ivar and Erik will defend their WWE Tag-Team Championships against the new makeshift duo from The Judgment Day of Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.

