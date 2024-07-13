The lineup is already starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show from Dayton, Ohio, a big match and segment was announced for next Friday night’s program.

Scheduled for the Friday, July 19, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Omaha, Nebraska is the return of the WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

It was announced that Logan Paul will appear on the 7/19 show to respond to LA Knight’s challenge and signed contract from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis for a WWE United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland, OH.

Additionally, the WWE on FOX blue brand show on July 19 next week in Omaha will feature Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in featured one-on-one action.

