A title changed hands at the NXT Stand & Deliver special event on Saturday night.

At the annual NXT Stand & Deliver show on April 4, which was the first-ever installment of the annual special event to air outside of WrestleMania Week, the WWE NXT Women’s World Championship changed hands.

The title was on-the-line in a triple-threat title tilt to kick off the main card as the first match of the show, with reigning champion Jacy Jayne defending against Lola Vice and Kendal Grey.

When all was said-and-done, it was Lola Vice who managed to get her hand raised, securing the victory to become the brand new WWE NXT Women’s World Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.