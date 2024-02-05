Things got interesting during the NXT Women’s Championship bout on Sunday night.

At the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event on Sunday night at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN., the women’s title was on-the-line in a singles showdown between reigning title-holder Lyra Valkyria and former champion Roxanne Perez.

During the match, Lola Vice ran out with her NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament contract and joined the match, which then became an impromptu triple-threat title tilt.

As the match went on, there were a ton of super close near fall attempts by all three ladies. In the end, however, it was interference by Tatum Paxley after Perez hit her Pop Rox finisher that led to Valkyria hitting her finisher on Vice to retain.