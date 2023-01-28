Lola Vice has made her official WWE NXT TV debut.

Last night’s NXT Level Up episode saw Vice debut with a loss to Dani Palmer. You can see clips from the match below.

Vice, also known as Valerie Loureda, signed as a part of the August 2022 WWE Performance Center Class and had a strong buzz coming in, mainly due to her social media presence. She had a record of 4-1 with Bellator MMA, and obtained a black belt in Taekwondo.

Vice was touted as the first Cuban-American to be signed by WWE. She is originally from Miami, Florida. Vice, who signed a multi-year contract last year, made her in-ring debut at the November 12, 2022 NXT live event in Orlando, where she teamed with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn for a loss to Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail.

Vice received much praise from fans on social media following last night’s TV debut, and she has been re-tweeting those comments.

Last night’s NXT Level Up also featured the TV debut of Kale Dixon, who also signed in the same Class that Vice did. You can click here for our full NXT Level Up recap, which includes video and background information on Dixon.

Below are related shots on Vice from Level Up:

lola vice is about to make her debut on #NXTLevelUp pic.twitter.com/pKDbTWRShp — mimo ˚ ◌༘♡ ⋆｡˚ ꕥ (@UNPRETTlER) January 28, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.