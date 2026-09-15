Lola Vice is headed to WWE Money In The Bank.

Vice made her main roster debut on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City, competing against Kelani Jordan and Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifying match.

With the Mexico City crowd firmly behind her, Vice picked up the victory to secure her spot in the ladder match. The finish saw Vice catch Rodriguez with a roll-up for the three-count.

Vice becomes the second woman to qualify for this year’s Money In The Bank match, joining Sol Ruca, who earned her spot on the September 7 episode of Raw.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.