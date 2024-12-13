– WWE has named Lola Vice as NXT’s “Most Improved Wrestler” for 2024. The NXT Underground undefeated bad-ass shared the award she received with signatures from Shawn Michaels, Johnny Russo and Matt Bloom on her official X account.

Lola Vice was named NXT’s most improved at the NXT Year End Awards tonight pic.twitter.com/Wms4uxxAZv — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) December 13, 2024

– WWE released a new episode of their digital series “WWE Playback” on their official YouTube channel and various official social media outlets. In the new 10-plus minute episode, WWE Hall of Fame legends Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle re-watch their WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event bout from back on March 18, 2006. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns on December 14, 2024 with several title matches and appearances by surprise legends.

– The latest installment of WWE Playlist has also arrived on WWE’s YouTube channel. The new 74-plus minute video looks at the entire year of 2024 for WWE’s “Mami,” Rhea Ripley.

– A new episode of WWE Playlist also touched down on the company’s YouTube account on Thursday, which looked at the top “wicked betrayals of 2024.”