During a recent appearance on the “Wayne Ayers” podcast, WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice named two UFC stars she believes would do well in WWE. Those names are UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley.

Vice said, “Sean O’Malley, for sure. Also, Ilia Topuria. He would be good. Sean would also be good. He definitely would (make a great heel). I actually love Ilia, I think he’s amazing. I’ve known him for years because we have the same management. He’s really good. He backs himself up in the ring.”

In other news, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next month’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 6th in Lowell, Massachusetts.

You can check out the updated card for NJPW ‘Fighting Spirit Unleashed’ below:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match: Anna Jay vs. Hazuki vs. Koguma vs. Trish Adora

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Kosei Fujita

* NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight

* Mustafa Ali vs. Lio Rush

* KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa

* Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs