Lola Vice recently reflected on a frightening moment during the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

During the match, Vice and WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne were exchanging strikes while positioned on the same side of a ladder. Vice eventually applied a chokehold to Jayne, sending both competitors crashing onto another ladder that had been positioned between the middle rope and the ladder they were standing on.

However, the ladder shifted following the initial impact, causing both women to tumble out of the ring and onto the floor.

During an appearance on WWE Ahora, Vice recalled the spot and admitted that things quickly took an unexpected turn.

“I had Jacy (Jayne) in a choke and when I put her to sleep, she fell back and I fell with her,” Vice recalled. “I thought that was the end of it, but suddenly the ladder went backwards, and literally, it got us out of the ring.”

Vice went on to acknowledge how dangerous the situation could have been, expressing relief that neither competitor suffered a serious injury.

“Because of that, I didn’t win Money in the Bank,” she continued. “It hurt a lot and was very scary, but looking back, thank God it came out like this because it could have been very ugly.”

Vice added, “I think an injury in a Ladder match would have been rough. They are not for everyone, but thank God I’m strong and I was able to do it.”

Despite the frightening incident, the match continued, with Tiffany Stratton ultimately climbing the ladder to retrieve the briefcase and win the 2026 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The victory earned Stratton a guaranteed future championship opportunity at a time and place of her choosing.